CN2 Newscast 7-6-2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 News) – The City of York’s Police Department is starting a new community program targeting young people between the ages of 15 to 19. We’re speaking with the program’s leaders about how they’re looking to build trust and respect in the community. Plus, the President of the Rock Hill Branch of the NAACP says they are anticipating this week the release of the body camera video of the arrest of Ricky and Travis Price, and on the brink of the NBA Finals we will hear from Great Falls own Torrey Craig as he prepares to step on the biggest stage in basketball.