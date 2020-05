Meat sales soaring at a York County bison ranch, a drive-through pep rally at Independence Elementary in Rock Hill for Teacher Appreciation Week, the South Carolina Young Entrepreneurs Competition and two middle schoolers who were among 5 semi-finalists, Winthrop’s new admissions policy and a South Pointe Stallion who is taking her basketball career to the next level.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County news and Coronavirus coverage.