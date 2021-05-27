CN2 Newscast 5-27-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – The Chester County Sheriff and Captain had plenty to share about the heroes of last week manhunt. Plus, a GoFundMe account has been taken down after a page was made to support Tyler Terry. And Lancaster County residents gather to talk about the litter in their community.

