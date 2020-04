The latest COVID-19 stats and data, changes happening at MUSC Lancaster and Chester, Worthy Handcrafts in York making hundreds of masks for the community, Harbor Chase in Rock Hill spreading Easter cheer, Lancaster Sheriff’s Office, police and fire departments providing joy to medical staff at MUSC Health Lancaster, keeping Coronavirus germs out of your home and WRHI’s 75th anniversary team.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County Coronavirus news!