Changes Happening At MUSC Lancaster And Chester, Concerns Over Staffing And Transporting Patients

LANCASTER, S.C. — Many changes are happening at MUSC Lancaster and Chester.

The CEO of both branches, Paige Vaughan, has announced his retirement today. His last day is tomorrow, Friday. The interim CEO is Scott Broome.

Because of recent layoffs across the MUSC Health System in South Carolina, Chester County Council held an emergency meeting following news MUSC Chester will no longer admit certain patients because of financial pressures.

Some of the issues held before council involve transporting patients to hospitals.

Officials say if normal transport times are 30 minutes, driving to counties in other hospitals can take up to 3 hours when you calculate the round trip and check-in process and that is without major delays.

Also, two thirds of the county is covered by two trucks. While the county EMS can find access to more ambulances from other agencies and rescue squads, the biggest concern is staffing.

Chester County’s EMS Director Britt Lineberger says his current staff is already stretched thin and working 24 hour shifts. Some of the possible options presented to council, hiring at least 12 additional part-time staff and hiring existing firefighters to drive ambulances.

Another option, using a private service, but that can get expensive.

Discussions are still underway. The biggest worry is not having an ambulance available for response. Chester County’s EMS Director Britt Lineberger says the people of Chester deserve better.

“They deserve a hospital. They deserve to have a local place where they can go and they can get a treatment,” Lineberger said. “It’s not good for a community any time a hospital closes, but to close during a pandemic, during the time when you could be needed the most, and they chose this time to close.”

“You know I understand the financial constrains, it’s devastating,” Councilmen Alex Oliphant said.

MUSC says the lay-offs and closings are temporary.