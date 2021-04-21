CN2 Newscast 4-21-2021

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chauvin was found guilty on three charges involving the death of George Floyd – including murder. While the case may have been in Minnesota, we’re hearing from Rock Hill’s NAACP President about why it matters here at home. Plus, Lancaster County Planning Commission meeting to discuss a potential rock quarrying to the Kershaw community. Some are adamant this shouldn’t happen mainly because of the noise concerns but others say this would be an opportunity for jobs. All, that and more in our latest newscast!