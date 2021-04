FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Magnolia Memory Care has launched a program called Minds Matter.

Its a program to support and help those living with memory impairments like Dementia.

The program offers healthy recipes to support brain health, exercise and music therapy.

To learn more on how your loved one can take part in the program, visit:

https://www.magnoliamemorycare.org/minds-matter-brain-health-program/