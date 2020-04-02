CN2 Newscast 4/2/20

A potential bill that could protect first responders when it comes to COVID-19, York County Sheriff’s Office frustrated with SC DHEC for now sharing addresses of those with Coronavirus, Piedmont Medical Center preparing for Coronavirus as it continues to spread, how to cope with the virus, aid for small businesses, the Humane Society of York County taking a major hit financially and with non essential-businesses closed – Mr. Putty’s Fun Park in Tega Cay concerned for businesses and employees.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County Coronavirus coverage!