CN2 Newscast 3/19/20

The Lancaster Motor Speedway plans to a hold a race this weekend despite the governor’s order to stop public gatherings of more than 50 people, a Tega Cay woman who runs the Community Cafe and her recent test for COVID-19, a Fort Mill dad passes away as wife expects first child this summer, Bush-N-Vine farmers working hard to provide more produce to the community, Come-See-Me Festival postponed and the Big South Conference canceling all spring sports.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County news and entertainment!