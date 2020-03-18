CN2 Newscast 3/18/20

Chester School leaders providing instructional packets and meals for students, law enforcement officers with York County Sheriff’s Office learning how to respond to a scene when it comes to COVID-19, daycare centers in our area concerned about the future of their facilities, how Amelie’s Bakery in Rock Hill is holding up amid Coronavirus, how it’s also impacting travel agents and catching up with the Northwestern Football Coach – Page Wofford – and what he’s telling his athletes to do since athletics are suspended.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County news and entertainment!