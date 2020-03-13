CN2 Newscast 3/13/20

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coverage:

-President Donald Trump declares national emergency

-Governor Henry McMaster declares state of emergency and closes schools in Kershaw and lancaster County for two weeks

-Concerns for seniors

-How Rock Hill firefighters respond to calls with Coronavirus looming

-Fort Mill town cancellation, postponed events

-How small businesses responding to Coronavirus

-Sporting event cancellations

Plus, a woman with terminal cancer choosing joy and positivity and our latest CN2 Athlete of the Week Emma Marchan, a sophomore on the Lady Jackets Lacrosse team at Fort Mill High School.

In the video above, get your latest Tri-County news and entertainment!