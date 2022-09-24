CN2 News Tonight: Two Deputies Are Home Recovering, Bethel Shelter Move and Frustrated School Leaders

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two York County patrol deputies are home and doing good today after being accidentally exposed to Fentanyl yesterday after a traffic stop.

Tri-County School leaders once again frustrated with social media rumors.

The Lancaster County School District says Thursday there were 186 kids at Lancaster High who checked out of school because of an unfounded rumor of violence.

Effective today Bethel Shelters has temporarily moved its locations of its Night Shelter because of a foundational failure of the back wall in the main building of Bethel United Methodist Church in Rock Hill .

