York County Deputies Exposed to Suspected Fentanyl While on Traffic Stop

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two York County patrol deputies are expected to be okay on this Friday after being accidentally exposed to Fentanyl while just doing their job.

Officials say the two were conducting a traffic stop and vehicle search on Thursday when they were exposed.

They started having symptoms from that exposure and were able to administer Narcan.

Officials say they received medical treatment, and were released from a local medical facility.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks to the Lieutenant over narcotics with the sheriff’s office about just how dangerous this drug is.