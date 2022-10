ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A celebration for the George Fish School that once served African American students in Fort Mill.

They fought for our country and now they are getting a second chance at life. We take you inside a veterans court graduation ceremony.

And later in CN2 Sports, the Catawba Ridge Copperheads continue their dominance on the gridiron. We have the top plays from their latest win plus more action from a wild weekend in sports.

We have those stories and more.