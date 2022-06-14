CN2 News Election Coverage in the Tri-County

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning at 7 pm, stay tuned for all up-to-date election results!

With 85 polling locations operating in York County’s 98 precincts we will keep you up to date on our website CN2.com and our CN2News Facebook page.

Election results can also be reviewed at scvotes.org and yorkcountygov.com.

CN2 will be broadcasting with news partner, WRHI’s Election Coverage on CN2 Extra both tonight and in the morning.

Palmetto Morning will broadcast all election coverage tomorrow morning beginning at 6 am.