10 Year Winning Streak Sunk: Greenwaves Defeat Breakers

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s been a long time coming and the new kids on the platform proved their ability to swim with the big sharks!

It was a party at the pool when the Springfield Greenwaves met up with the Tega Cay Breakers.

One reason, the score all meet long was super tight but, the 2nd reason, according to Coaches, Tega Cay had not lost a meet in more than 10 years.

Even after numbers were in, it was so close they counted a second time. The final score, Springfield won by 9 points.

That final score – Springfield 298, Tega Cay 289.

This is Springfield’s first year in the Metrolina League.