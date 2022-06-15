2022 South Carolina Primary – Tri-County Election Results

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. – UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (CN2 NEWS): Some local highlights from the evening.

Incumbent Randy Ligon and the Mark Corral running for District 43 is still too close to call.

Big win for Mike Neese in Lancaster County – he does have competition in November for SC House District 44.

District 48 is heading to a runoff, Elizabeth Enns will go head to head with Brandon Guffey in 2 weeks. The winner will face Democrat Andrew Russel.

York County Council Races: District 3 Republicans elected Tommy Adkins to represent them in November. He will run against Democrat Michael Schonfeld.

The closely watched District 7 race still has several precincts out – of course that’s Cloninger vs. White.

Here’s a link for you to see the latest:

https://www.enr-scvotes.org/SC/York/114189/Web02.287939/#/?undefined

State House Representatives

District 43 (Chester) – 50% Precincts Reporting (York County Still Not Reporting)

(York County Still Not Reporting) Republicans:

Mark Corral – 37%

Randy Ligon (I) – 63%

___________________________

District 44 (Lancaster) – 100% of Precincts Reporting

Republicans:

Solomon Goldiamond – 44.61%

Mike Neese – 55.39%

____________________________

District 46 (York) – 79% Precincts Reporting

Republicans:

Barry Baker – 14.85 %

Heath Sessions – 85.15%

____________________________

District 48 (York) – 89% Precincts Reporting

Republicans:

Elizabeth Enns – 33.44%

Brandon Guffey – 43.25%

Jamie Michelle Henrickson – 23.31%

_____________________________

York County Council

District 3 – 95% Precincts Reporting

Republicans:

Tommy Adkins – 62.52%

Steve Brown – 20.74%

Brad Lessmeister – 16.75%

_____________________________

York County Council

District 7 – 73% Precincts Reporting

Republicans:

Debi Cloninger – 58.01%

Patrick White – 41.99%

____________________________

Lancaster County Council

District 4 – 100% Precincts Reporting

Republicans:

Rev Johnson – 30%

Jose Luis – 70%