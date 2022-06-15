2022 South Carolina Primary – Tri-County Election Results

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. – UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (CN2 NEWS): Some local highlights from the evening.
Incumbent Randy Ligon and the Mark Corral running for District 43 is still too close to call.
Big win for Mike Neese in Lancaster County – he does have competition in November for SC House District 44.
District 48 is heading to a runoff, Elizabeth Enns will go head to head with Brandon Guffey in 2 weeks. The winner will face Democrat Andrew Russel.
York County Council Races: District 3 Republicans elected Tommy Adkins to represent them in November. He will run against Democrat Michael Schonfeld.
The closely watched District 7 race still has several precincts out – of course that’s Cloninger vs. White.
Here’s a link for you to see the latest:
https://www.enr-scvotes.org/SC/York/114189/Web02.287939/#/?undefined
State House Representatives
- District 43 (Chester) – 50% Precincts Reporting (York County Still Not Reporting)
- Republicans:
Mark Corral – 37%
Randy Ligon (I) – 63%
- District 44 (Lancaster) – 100% of Precincts Reporting
- Republicans:
Solomon Goldiamond – 44.61%
Mike Neese – 55.39%
- District 46 (York) – 79% Precincts Reporting
- Republicans:
Barry Baker – 14.85 %
Heath Sessions – 85.15%
- District 48 (York) – 89% Precincts Reporting
- Republicans:
Elizabeth Enns – 33.44%
Brandon Guffey – 43.25%
Jamie Michelle Henrickson – 23.31%
- York County Council
- District 3 – 95% Precincts Reporting
- Republicans:
Tommy Adkins – 62.52%
Steve Brown – 20.74%
Brad Lessmeister – 16.75%
- York County Council
- District 7 – 73% Precincts Reporting
- Republicans:
Debi Cloninger – 58.01%
Patrick White – 41.99%
- Lancaster County Council
- District 4 – 100% Precincts Reporting
- Republicans:
Rev Johnson – 30%
Jose Luis – 70%