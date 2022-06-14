CN2 Hometown Hero – “Count me In – To Do The Right Thing”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Young people taking control of their community that is what we are learning about “Count Me In to Do The Right Thing” is a non-profit created to help the community.

Alexander Brown, Youth President, is also a Clemson University student says, “The mission of the program is to strive to empower local communities communities to be part of the change that they want to see. We do small projects such as canned food drives and really strive to take care of the senior citizens of our district too. The mission also consist of diversity, equity and inclusion. We want all the voices on board to push the needle on things we want fixed in our local areas.”

Alexander Brown is an impressive young man with a servants heart to serve on this board. That is why we are making him this month’s Home Town Hero.

