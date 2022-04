ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers breaking their silence after weeks of saying nothing, however, they had plenty to say on this Tuesday, April 19.

CN2 catching up with local, county and state leaders weighing in on the David Tepper’s statement to terminate their contract with the City of Rock Hill.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, a Winthrop softball player does something that hadn’t been done in three years. CN2’s Jeremy Wynder will fill us in this Tuesday sports report.