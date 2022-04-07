CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today marks the one year anniversary of lives lost tragically too soon. The Lesslie Family releasing a statement on this anniversary adding their their faith – is what they continue to cling to.

Camp Joy in Flat Rock, North Carolina, a camp close to the heart of Mr. Lesslie for those with intellectual needs has a permanent memorial to honor them.

And, in CN2 Sports, t-shirts and hats are nice but diamonds are a champions best friend. CN2’s Jeremy Wynder on hand as the South Pointe Stallions Football Team received their jewelry.

We have those stories and more.

