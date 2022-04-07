Camp Joy Honors Lesslie Family with Permanent Memorial

FLAT ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA (CN2 NEWS) – Throughout the day and into this Thursday evening people have been stopping by the Lesslie Family Church, First ARP Church in Rock Hill to pray for all of those impacted by the tragic events that shaped their lives one year ago.

Besides church another place the Lesslie Family felt at home was Camp Joy in Flat Rock, North Carolina. It is a camp for those with intellectual needs.

The Lesslie’s have served there for many years and now there’s a permeant memorial to honor them.

When you step on the grounds of Camp Joy in Flat Rock, North Carolina, a feeling of peace is in the air.

“It makes us feel closer to Robert, Barbara and Noah and Adah. They aren’t here, but we have their spot and we know they are looking down on us”, says Ann Brice.

And for co-founder, Ann Brice, right here, on these 4 benches beneath the shade of trees, she feels at peace knowing the memory of her dear friends, Dr. Robert Lesslie, Barbara, and two of their grandchildren, Adah and Noah are with her.

“I feel them. I feel close to them”, says Ann.

Ann says Barbara and Robert volunteered at the camp for many years, their children even started before them.

Barbara was the Bible teacher and Dr. Robert was the camp’s doctor.

When Noah and Adah came along, they also joined, giving the campers a summer they would never forget.

“Mrs. Barbara was always running around and loving all the campers and teaching. Nothing was still for her. Now Robert was one of these would sit behind and watch Barbara and see what she was doing, but he would do anything Barbara said. One year at our dance he was the Little Mermaid. Adah who was right there in the middle with her shining face. And Noah, his face too and his smile, because he loved to be right in the center of camp”, says Ann.

Now, there’s a permeant place at Camp Joy for people to sit and remember the Lesslie’s and their impact.

There are 4 Benches with an engraved memorial in front of each one complete with their names and special verse representing the love they had for God and others.

Ann says although this year has been hard, she knows there’s purpose in what we do not understand and hopes to carry on the Lesslie’s legacy for years to come.

“We know that God is the center of this camp and he’s going to carry us through and we are going to be stronger on the other end than we are now”, says Ann.

Ann Brice with Camp Joy says The Lesslie Family still volunteers at the Camp and was there this past summer and will be back this year as well.

She also adds more than $70,000 dollars and counting has been donated to Camp Joy in honor of the Lesslie’s.

They are still encouraging anyone to donate to the camp in their honor. https://campjoycem.com/in-memory-of/

And here at home you can remember the Lesslie Family by making a donation to Adah’s Little Library and Noah’s Snack Shack, which are both located outside First ARP Church in Rock Hill.