CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. 3/2/2022 (CN2 NEWS) – Kicked out with nowhere to go. That’s what families are saying after they got word the Carriage Inn in Lancaster sent eviction notices and everyone had to be out by 5 PM this Wednesday.

Plus, in our CN2 Business Spotlight, it’s not just a sweet treat, it’s a sweet story. We learn how a new Lancaster County bakery came to Be!

Also, later in CN2 Sports… The Catawba Ridge Girls Basketball Team on a history making run with one step away from their first state title appearance. CN2 was there and has the highlights and interviews.