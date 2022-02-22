CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Hero’s Honor. A 2 year-old is alive today thanks to D’Angelo Jenkins from Rock Hill who lost his own life saving the child. On this Tuesday, D’Angelo was given a National Award posthumously, an award only 10 percent of Americans receive.

Also, the York County Coroner’s Office requesting more space, and it looks like it will happen at a cost of $1.2 million.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, the Clinton Golden Bears joining high school teams in their one and done scenarios as conference tournament play begins. We have highlights and reaction and we are catching up with the Winthrop Baseball Team as they leave town.

Click above for those stories and more.