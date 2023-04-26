CN2 Full Newscast – from Columbia to Greenville, CN2 has you covered with all the local angles!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – State Rep. Brandon Guffey getting the support he’d hoped for in Columbia, our Renee O’Neil was there. Also in CN2’s latest newscast, we find out more about a gun found on school property in Lancaster County, how leaders are working to grow the Clinton Connextion Program, exciting opportunities for some students in York School District One and Go Falcons! Jeremy Wynder is in Greenville for one memorable Lacrosse game! All that and more, click for our full newscast!