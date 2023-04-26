ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York Technical College hosting its Apprenticeship Signing Day.

The program is a way for those who want to gain hands on experience in the field of their choice to do so, while earning a wage. During the event Wednesday, 28 new apprentices finished the program and signed with their sponsor agency. Many fields are represented in this program at York Tech from healthcare, industrial and engineering technology, and more.

We spoke to Tega Cay Fire Apprentice, Keith Davis about how he feels after finishing his apprenticeship, “I am supper happy that is finished, even though it’s a long period of time, it’s a great feeling to get it done.”

The program current hosts sponsors like the City of Rock hill, Shutterfly, Tega Cay Fire, Lancaster County EMS, and many more.