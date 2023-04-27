Drug Take Back Day Sets Record in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile says its recent drug take back event was a huge success. The partnership with other local agencies had drop off locations from Indian Land to Kershaw and of course Lancaster. This even happens twice a year, but there are also year-round drop off locations.

The Sheriff says this collection gathered more prescription medication than the last 2 efforts combined. In total people dropped off six pounds of old, expired, or unneeded prescription medications in Kershaw, 45 pounds at the Lancaster Police Department, and 166 pounds at the Del Webb Library for a total of 217 pounds. About 120 cars visited the drop off points.

OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE:

“April 22, 2023, was National Prescription Drug Take Back Day sponsored by the United States Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Lancaster Police Department, and the Lancaster County Coalition for Healthy Youth partnered to participate. Drop off locations were at Town Hall in Kershaw, the Lancaster Police Department, and the Del Webb Library in Indian Land. Citizens dropped off six pounds of old, expired, or unneeded prescription medications in Kershaw, 45 pounds at the Lancaster Police Department, and 166 pounds at the Del Webb Library for a total of 217 pounds. This exceeds the amount collected in the last two take back days combined. About 120 cars visited the drop off points.

DEA holds take back days twice a year and, in cooperation with local agencies and organizations, sets up temporary drop off locations. However, several sites are available all the time for disposal of these medications. They are the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 1520 Pageland Highway and the Lancaster Police Department, both around the clock, and the sheriff’s office Kershaw Substation at Town Hall, 113 South Hampton Street and the Indian Land Substation at 1821 Sandal Brook Road, both only during business hours. Liquids and needles are not accepted.

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was a huge success Saturday,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Lots of potentially harmful medications were disposed of and will never get into the wrong hands. We appreciate the media and the public spreading the word. Remember to drop off your unneeded prescription drugs at one of the permanent collection sites anytime and be on the lookout for our next national event.”

Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper said, “We want to thank the public for the great response to the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this past weekend. The Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office partnered together on this important project, but we could not have been successful without the outstanding support of our community.”

The Lancaster County Coalition for Healthy Youth also expressed appreciation for the huge response. “I am beyond proud of how the community showed up!” said LaNisha Stover-Blair, coalition co-chair. “After many years of take back events, I never imagined exceeding 200 pounds in just one day. That is a testament of how invested the citizens are in their community. It is also a testament of all the hard work that took place behind the scenes. Without our partnerships and the community’s involvement, none of this would have been possible. It feels good to have so much support in keeping medications out of the wrong hands.”

