CN2 Friday Night Flashback – Rock Hill Bearcats vs Lancaster Bruins

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Bearcats had a smooth victory over the Lancaster Bruins on Friday night.

This victory is thanks in large part to the exceptional performance of their star quarterback, Matthew Wilson, who has committed to Appalachian State.

In the second quarter, he displayed his prowess when he received the snap and executed a perfect pass that found its target in E.J. Ratley, resulting in a fifty-yard touchdown.

This impressive play was so remarkable that he duplicated it later in the game, almost resembling an instant replay, this time with a forty-eight-yard pass to Malik Clark.

Wilson’s dominant performance led his team to a convincing 36-16 victory.

Related Stories: CN2 Friday Night Flashback – York Cougars vs Nation Ford Falcons

Friday Night Flashback is made possible by Elite Air & Heat, your hometown service team for HVAC repairs, replacements & more.