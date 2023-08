ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Rock Hill’s City Summer Internship program came to a successful close last Friday, with talented students bidding farewell to their colleagues and mentors.

The City thanked the interns for their dedication and hard work during the program.

The City also announced that they will offer internships in various career fields next year, with applications set to open in December.

