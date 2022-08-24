CN2 Digital Dashboard – Race & Reconciliation, Greenway Canteen, Student Winners in Forensic

Rock Hill’s Race and Reconciliation is presenting a discussion about Reconstruction in York County, and Brattonsville’s Liberty and Resistance Exhibit.

Zach Lemhouse, Historian for York County Culture and Heritage Museums will lead the discussion. This will take place tomorrow, Thursday, August 25th at 7 PM – check our Race and Reconciliation on Facebook.

The Anne Springs Close Greenway wants you to come and explore what they have to offer.

Now through October – you can visit the Greenway without paying the daily visitor fees on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6:30 PM at the Lake Haigler Entrance only. The Greenway’s full service café, the Gateway Canteen, will be offering small plates and specials, and you will have an opportunity to see the Anne Springs Close Greenway for yourself.

Congratulations to Fort Mill High School students Madison Key and Melina Rutter! The pair won 1st place in the South Carolina Technology Student Association’s National Forensic Science Competition!

The competition consisted of a general knowledge exam that narrowed the field to 12 teams, then those 12 teams had to process a mock crime scene. They scored an almost perfect score.

This is the first time that Fort Mill High has participated in the competition and the pair are now invited to a national competition in Dallas.

