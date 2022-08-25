CN2 Digital Dashboard – Praise Weekend Happening and YC Library Students Exceed Reading Goals

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This weekend is Praise Weekend and your invited! Also, the YC Library congratulating readers for meeting reading goals.

“Taking The City” ministry will be introducing Praise Weekend, August 26th, 27th & 28th, called Fire on the Altar.

Saturday will be the King & QUEEN BALL at 5PM at the Hilton Garden inn in Rock Hill.

They say the event is free but formal attire is requested.

The York County Library is saying Congratulations to York County! York County read more than 4 million minutes to help meet the Library reading goal for the “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Learning Challenge!

Leaders say Thank you, and thanks also to the Friends of the York County Library for helping to make this Challenge possible.