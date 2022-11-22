CN2 Digital Dashboard -Mascot Wins National Title, Karson’s Kompassion’s Great Success and The Kappa Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Celebrates 111th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Local mascot wins National Award, Karson’s Kompassion great even success and Kappa Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity celebrating the Fraternity’s 111th.

Congratulations to Fort Mill High School’s Mascot – Buzz Jacket. for winning the category of best – High School Mascot Community Impact – in the National Mascot Hall of Fame contest.

Buzz won this category for his participation in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge where he joined in and jumped into frigid waters.

You can see Buzz beyond the High School at several events and happenings in the community.

KKP Holiday Market Success: Several hundred people coming out this past weekend to support Karson’s Kompassion project’s now an Annual Holiday Market.

CN2’s Mcfadden and Monday families happy to support Karson’s mom Debbie Harrison and her ongoing efforts to give back. Visit karsonspproject.org to learn more.

The Kappa Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity celebrating the Fraternity’s 111th Year by honoring chapter members and residents for outstanding community service during its annual Founders Banquet.

Here are just some of the winners and they include the Manhood Award who went to Sergeant Pierre King – The Uplift Award went to Nakita Jackson – The Citizen of the Year going to Sherman – James – Thompson –

Organization of the Year is A Father’s Way and the Founders Award going to Isaiah – Reggie – Venning