CN2 Newscast – Thanksgiving Served up for the Community, Hometown Hero Bobbie Brown and Sports

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s own Jennie Mae’s Southern Cuisine donated  traditional thanksgiving meals with everything from turkey to cake for those in need during the annual Thanksgiving Community Lunch.

We are honoring Bobbie Brown as a CN2 Hometown Hero for cooking her 35th Annual Thanksgiving dinner at Cedar Grove Baptist Church. The Annual dinner serves senior citizens, the homeless, and anyone in need of a hot meal.

Plus, in CN2 Sports… CN2’s Jeremy Wynder is standing by with a preview of Andrew Jackson and Northwestern as they prepare for Friday night’s state semi finals. Plus, we recap a tough night on the hardwood for our area college teams. It’s all in your Tuesday sports report.

We have those stories and more.

Previous articleHoliday Happenings Around the Tri-County
Next articleChester Woman Cooks 35th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner For Those In Need

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR