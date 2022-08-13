CN2 Digital Dashboard – Historic George Fish School Receives National Recognition, Assisted Living Hosting Events

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An assisted Living Community hosting fun Carnival for school supplies and Historic George Fish School receives National recognition.

Brookdale Ebenezer, an Assisted Living Community in Rock Hill, is hosting Carnival D’Ebenezer on Saturday, August 13th from noon to 3 PM.

Admission to the event is a school backpack or other school supply items.

The carnival will feature food trucks, dunking tanks, live music and a variety of carnival games.

This will take place at Brookdale Ebenezer Road on 1920 Ebenezer Road.

The George Fish School – a school dedicated to the education of African Americans of Fort Mill from 1926 to 1968 will receive national recognition in October.

Though the site of the school has changed, a monument sits in it’s place today.

The Fort Mill School District will celebrate this distinction on Sunday, October 9th and Monday, October 10th at 10 AM at the former school’s site located at 401 Steele Street.

This photo is of the School Band practicing on the field behind the school in 1964.