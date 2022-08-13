CN2 Picture of the Day – RH Chief Engineer Putting Buildings & Homes to the Test

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Anne Cope from Rock Hill is the Chief Engineer for the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, a nonprofit organization sponsored by the insurance industry that puts buildings and homes to the test of various acts of Mother Nature to see how structures withstand the elements.

Cope was recently selected by the American Society of Civil Engineers as one of their fellows as someone who has celebrated contributions and developed creative solutions that have enhanced lives. Just 3-percent of Society members hold this prestigious honor.

