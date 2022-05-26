CN2 Digital Dashboard – Going Outside for Fitness – Charlotte Avenue YMCA

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In tonight’s CN2 Digital Dashboard – Simple outdoor exercises most can do – pull ups.

A new, community-wide weightlifting program was created this week at the Charlotte Avenue YMCA when F3 Rock Region teamed up with the Upper Palmetto YMCA to install outdoor pull-up bars.

F3 said they noticed there was no good place nearby where people could do some weight training so they got together with the local Y and donated funds to buy materials. It took about a day or two for them to construct the bars which are now available for anyone who wants to use them.

