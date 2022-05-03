CN2 Digital Dashboard – Use ACT to Remember Dangers of Hot Cars & YoCo Brew Trail Kick Off!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this segment of Digital Dashboard SC DHEC reminding the dangers of a hot car can pose to children. Plus, Visit York County is hosting its 3rd Annual YoCo Brew Trail.

South Carolina DHEC reminds the public of the dangers a hot car can pose to children as we head into the summer months.

Experts say Children are particularly vulnerable to hot car deaths as their bodies ability to maintain internal body temperatures are not as efficient as an adults.

Leaders say its important to remember the word ACT:

A: for Avoid the chance of a heat related death by never leaving a child in a vehicle

C: is Create reminders. Keep a stuffed animal in your child’s car seat when its empty and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat.

T: is for Take Action.

Visit York County is bringing its YOCO Brew Trail back for the third year! This is a way to support York County’s growing craft brewing scene. The official YoCo Brew Trail passport is available for free and there is a physical guide for beer lovers to explore breweries in York County. You can pick up your passport at any participating YoCo Brew Trail Brewery. Go to VisitYorkCounty.com for more details.

