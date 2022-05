LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster’s Petty Officer 2nd Class Tia Garrick who is stationed out of a Naval Base in Washington, D.C. said she joined the Navy to continue the family tradition. She said her single Father’s Navy experience made her want to join. Today Garrick serves as an Information Technician.

If you want to see your photo as our Picture of the Day, just email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.