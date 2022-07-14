CN2 Digital Dashboard- CN2 Appears on Podcast, School District Requiring Clear Bags for Events

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster School District requires Clear Bags and CN2 making an appearance on Rock Hill’s CityCast Podcast.

The Lancaster County School District continues to stress the importance of safety as we approach a new school year.

Starting in the fall Lancaster will begin a clear bag policy for home athletic and designated events. Spectators will be permitted to carry one large clear bag.

Thanks to our friends with the city of rock hill – they featured Laurabree and Lucas on their latest CityCast, pod cast.

On the show they talked about the role that TV news plays in the local community and a little bit about the news team.

