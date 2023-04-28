CN2 Digital Dashboard – Clinton College Makes History & Fort Mill Litter Sweep 2023

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clinton College Makes History with First Place Win at Inaugural Ideathon.

The event was hosted by Claflin University in South Carolina and took place in Orangeburg, for teams to create innovation a Logistics business challenge.

Each member of the winning team will receive a financial award of $1,500 dollars.

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill & Anne Springs Close Greenway’s recent Litter Sweep brought out nearly 150 volunteers who collected 110 bags of trash, 9 tires, 3 TVs, and a $20 bill!

They say all the trash they swept up adds to nearly 1,600 pounds of trash out of our waterways!