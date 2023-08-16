CN2 Digital Dashboard – Boots for Utility Line Worker Students

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students in York Technical College‘s Utility Line Worker Program received brand new line worker boots, courtesy of the York Technical College Foundation and Duke Energy through the Duke Energy Personal Protective Equipment Scholarship.

Instructors say the boots normally cost a few hundred dollars and say some of these students couldn’t afford to be in the class if it wasn’t for Duke Energy and their support of our program.

