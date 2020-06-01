CN2 News
CN2 Digital Dashboard 6-1-2020
Top Story
CN2 News
Rock Hill Police Investigating a Shooting Near Carolina Avenue
June 1, 2020
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) On Sunday, May 31, around 4:23 A.M. Rock Hill Police responded to a call of shots being fired in...
Featured Stories
Rock Hill Police Investigating a Shooting Near Carolina Avenue
June 1, 2020
South Carolina Highway Patrol and York County Coroner’s Office Investigating a...
June 1, 2020
Peaceful Protesters Coming Out in Rock Hill, Remembering the Life of...
June 1, 2020
