CN2 Digital Dashboard 3-28-2022

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Sixty JROTC Cadets hiked 14 miles in remembrance of the 60 thousand Filipino and American Soldiers who were brutalized during the 64 mile Bataan Death March. The cadets also use this hike as a way to raise money for one of their favorite charities, the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Plus, congratulations to Great Fall High School Principal Dr. Jamal Sanders for being named the SC 1A Principal of the Year by the South Carolina Athletic Administrator Association. The award is given annually to the Principal who has shown outstanding leadership in supporting athletics at the local and state levels.

And, congratulations to the Alpha Kappa Eta Alpha Sorority as they celebrate 65 years of service to York and Chester counties. The chapter of 200 members was chartered on March 16, 1957. The women say they remain steadfast in their commitment to be of “service to all mankind”.