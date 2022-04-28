CN2 Digital Dashboard – York County is Hiring and the FFA’s Plant Sale is This Saturday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In tonight’s CN2 Digital Dashboard York County is hiring and the FFA is having it’s plant sale this Saturday!

York County is hiring a Parks Director. The County says this newly created position will be a strategic and visionary member of the leadership team who will be responsible for the planning, designing, and overseeing of the implementation of department projects, organization, staffing, and policies.

The position is open until filled with application review beginning on Friday, May 6th.



It’s time for planting and Rock Hill ATC FFA may have what you you need for a beautiful garden!

This Saturday, April 30th is the Future Farmers of America Plant Sale. It will be at the Rock Hill Applied Technology Center from 9 am until 2 PM.

