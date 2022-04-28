CN2 Picture of the Day – Woman’s Club of Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As part of the Come-See-Me Festival the Woman’s Club of Rock Hill held its 10th Monarchs and Milkweed Seminar.

The program included information on butterflies and monarchs as well as a butterfly release, and a reception.

It ended with the release of a painted butterfly to remember and honor 27 people who have been touch by violence in our community.

