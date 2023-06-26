CN2 Carolina Connection – Tega Cay 4th of July Events, starting this weekend

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With the 4th of July around the corner, many communities are gearing up for the celebration. One such community, the City of Tega Cay that’s also celebrating its 41st birthday on the 4th of July.

From parades to fireworks, fish-fry’s to concerts the city is bring it all for this 4th of July celebration. Click above for all the fun details and meet the Grand Marshal, Ron Kirby.

The city warns residence to be prepared of road closures during its parade on the 4th.

To learn more about the city’s celebrations visit the City of Tega Cay’s website.

CN2’s Carolina Connection is brought to you by Wild Birds Unlimited.