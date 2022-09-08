CN2 Business Spotlight – State Line Gear

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you’re proud of where you live, then show it off.

One mom has opened a new store in Fort Mill after she saw a need that was being missed.

State Line Gear located in downtown Fort Mill at 118 Academy Street is owned by Sue Wakefield who has spent the last 3 years growing her business by participating in Farmers Markets, events and online to sell her creations.

At State Line Gear you can find all kinds of Fort Mill branded clothing with clever sayings, hats with zip code and plenty of other goodies as well.

She wants people to embrace that small town feeling and hopes her store becomes a meeting place for people to celebrate all things Fort Mill.

Sue, originally from Canada move she and her family moved here 6 years ago. And, as a mom of 4 she loves being creative and spending time with people – so she says this kind of store is the perfect balance.

Now, Sue isn’t just taking on Fort Mill, you can also find other local towns branding too. Click here to learn more about StateLineGear.com