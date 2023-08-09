CN2 Business Spotlight – Planet Fitness Opening & Art Space Studio Closing

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Just because summer is coming to a close does not mean it’s time to stop thinking about fitness.

The Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce is helping to celebrate the opening of a new Planet Fitness Lancaster.

The fun happening this Wednesday. After the ribbon cutting there will be food trucks, music, giveaways and more!

The new 19-thousand square foot location has everything from what you’d expect at a gym to a spa equipped with tanning beds and HydroMassage loungers.

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Art Space Studio in Fort Mill sharing it’s closing its doors.

The owner thanking everyone for their support and says she is thankful to have met everyone who came by.

They say come in, paint and say goodbye. All pottery will be 25% off starting this Saturday.

All pieces need to be picked up no later than Friday, August 25th.

They moved to this location on 160 back in 2021 from North Carolina.

CN2’s Business Spotlight is brought to you by Craig Wilkerson Attorney at Law, knowledge is power know your rights.