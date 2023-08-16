CN2 Business Spotlight – Nothing Bundt Cakes opening in “The Perch”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Who doesn’t love a good dessert to celebrate a special occasion? The new Nothing Bundt Cake is there to help on CN2’s Business Spotlight.

The newest Rock Hill location is located in The Perch at 502 Cherry Road near the new Hobos and offers 10 buttercream flavors daily plus a monthly featured flavor.

The Cakes are baked daily with fresh ingredients. They’re also proud to say they can handle anything big or small and can typically turn large orders the same day, usually within about an hour.

However, mostly they want their store to be a fun and uplifting atmosphere for both employees and customers. Angela Fluck, the General Manager says, “We intentionally come around the counter and greet people at a personal level so that they feel welcome. We want the grandma’s house kind of feel, so we are trying to greet everybody with a smile and people come in. We don’t know what they’re celebrating. There could be sad things that they’re needing the cake for or happy things, but we just want them to come in and feel seen and heard and special. We want them to feel like they’re coming into a homey atmosphere.”

A grand opening with giveaways will be held on September 9th. They also donate throughout the year. Managers also want people to know they’re a one stop shop, for gifts, cards and cakes. Literally wrapped up with a pretty bow.

CN2’s Business Spotlight is brought to you by Craig Wilkerson Attorney at Law, knowledge is power know your rights.