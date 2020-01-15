CN2 Business Spotlight – Restaurant Week Inside Napa At Kingsley

FORT MILL, S.C. — We are in the heart of South Carolina Restaurant Week and there are many Tri-County spots on the list, including Napa at Kingsley in Fort Mill.

Pull up a seat in tonight’s CN2 Business Spotlight.

Our cameras getting a look inside Napa’s kitchen with chef, Michael Griswold.

In the video above, Chef Michael prepares one of the dishes available for restaurant week.

Along with South Carolina, Napa is also on North Carolina Restaurant Week and is a part of Visit York County’s YoCo Taste Trail.

South Carolina Restaurant Week goes through Sunday, January 19th and North Carolina Restaurant week starts this Friday.

There are some others on the list from our area including Hobos, The Pump House, Sonny’s BBQ, The Flipside and The Shore Club at Tega Cay.