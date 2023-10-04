CN2 Business Spotlight – Get a new hair style with the Hilt Salon

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With the fall season here you might want to change up your look. A new haircut could do the trick.

Hilt Salon in Lancaster is a full-service salon on Charlotte Highway for men and women.

In addition to cuts, the Salon also offers nail services, Waxes, tans, and much more.

The Salon is focusing on expansion, with plans to open a second Hilt location in Fort Mill in the coming months.

CN2’s Business Spotlight is brought to you by Craig Wilkerson Attorney at Law, knowledge is power know your rights.